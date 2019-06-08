Woman arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend

COLORADO SPRINGS – A woman is in the El Paso County jail for assaulting her ex-girlfriend.

45-year-old Vanessa Bobian has been charged with attempted homicide, first-degree assault and other charges related to the incident.

Officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven in the 1800 block of East Platte Avenue for a report of a stabbing Friday night. When they arrived, the victim told them Bobian stole her dog. She said she was able to find Bobian at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of East La Salle Street.

While the two were talking, police said Bobian produced a handgun and fired a single shot at the victim. As the victim was attempting to leave, authorities said Bobian entered the victim’s car and demanded she drive her to the victim’s home.

Police said during the drive Bobian struck her ex-girlfriend multiple times in the head with the handgun causing serious bodily injury.

The victim drove to the convenience store on East Platte Avenue and ran inside to get help. Bobian then fled on foot but officers were later able to find her.