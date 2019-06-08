Suspect arrested in Pueblo deadly carjacking

PUEBLO – Police have arrested a man they say is behind a carjacking that left a Pueblo man dead.

Anthony Finley, 20, was arrested around 10 Friday night on a warrant for 1st-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Jesse Garcia.

Around 7:45 Monday morning officers were called to the 900 block of E. 5th Street for the carjacking that ended in Garcia’s death.

Police say Garcia tried to stop a suspect, now identified as Finley, from stealing his vehicle and was dragged several blocks.

After a week of investigation, detectives from PPD’s Crimes Against Person’s Section arrested Finley and booked him into the Pueblo County Detention Center on a no-bond warrant.

Garcia’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for expenses related to his funeral.