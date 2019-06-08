Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Suspect arrested in Pueblo deadly carjacking

 

PUEBLO – Police have arrested a man they say is behind a carjacking that left a Pueblo man dead.

Anthony Finley, 20, was arrested around 10 Friday night on a warrant for 1st-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Jesse Garcia.

Around 7:45 Monday morning officers were called to the 900 block of E. 5th Street for the carjacking that ended in Garcia’s death.

Police say Garcia tried to stop a suspect, now identified as Finley, from stealing his vehicle and was dragged several blocks.

After a week of investigation, detectives from PPD’s Crimes Against Person’s Section arrested Finley and booked him into the Pueblo County Detention Center on a no-bond warrant.

Garcia’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for expenses related to his funeral.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Suspect arrested in Pueblo deadly carjacking

Suspect arrested in Pueblo deadly carjacking

10:30 am
Bystander describes pulling young boy from creek

Bystander describes pulling young boy from creek

8:35 am
Woman arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend

Woman arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend

7:33 am
Suspect arrested in Pueblo deadly carjacking
Covering Colorado

Suspect arrested in Pueblo deadly carjacking

Bystander describes pulling young boy from creek
News

Bystander describes pulling young boy from creek

Woman arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend
Covering Colorado

Woman arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend

Scroll to top
Skip to content