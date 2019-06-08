State patrol details incident in which patrol car was stolen in Mesa County

MESA COUNTY – On Friday, June 7th, Colorado State Patrol received a call about a crash on westbound I-70, east of Beaver Tail Tunnel.

State Patrol said they determined the vehicle involved in the incident was stolen.

When troopers arrived at the scene, the two people who were in the vehicle fled. State Patrol said the driver was a woman and she crossed the highway on foot before jumping into the Colorado River. She was caught and taken into custody a short time later.

The woman has been identified as 29-year-old Venessa Jaramillo. She was wanted on 2 misdemeanor warrants and a felony warrant out of Lake County.

According to State Patrol, while Jaramillo was in custody she was able to steal a CSP patrol car. Authorities pursued her and the chase ended when she crashed near mile marker 59 on I-70.

The male passenger in the vehicle involved in the initial crash was taken into custody later in the evening in the city of Palisade. He has been identified as 36-year-old Nickolas Mascarenas. He also had outstanding felony warrants out of Lake and Eagle counties, according to State Patrol.

State Patrol also reported that while responding to the scene, a Trooper with his emergency lights and siren activated was involved in a crash with a motorcycle on I-70. The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The crash is still under investigation.

“Even though aspects of this incident are still under investigation, this serves to highlight the epidemic of auto theft in Colorado, and the importance of motorcycle operators to wear a complete set of protective gear.” Said Chief of the Colorado State Patrol, Matthew Packard.