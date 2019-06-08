Hundred of volunteers show up for inaugural “Pick up Pueblo” event

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
PUEBLO – Organizers are calling the inaugural “Pick up Pueblo” a success.

Around 250 volunteers showed up at six parks Saturday to help clean and revitalize the city.

The volunteers were able to complete projects at City Park, Bessemer Park, El Centro Del Quinto Sol, Stauter Field, Runyon Lake, and the Arkansas River Whitewater Park.

The second weekend in June Marks the 98th anniversary of the clean up effort after the Great Flood.

Organizers plan to hold next year’s clean up event the same weekend.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
