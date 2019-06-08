Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado State Patrol investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50

Colorado State Patrol

PUEBLO COUNTY – Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 50 in Pueblo County Friday afternoon.

Authorities say 38-year-old Misty Johnson of Pueblo was driving a 1995 Toyota Corolla westbound on Highway 50. She was passing multiple cars on the right should of the road when she lost control and crashed into a 2008 Dodge Ram that was pulling a camper trailer. The Toyota went off the right side of the road and rolled once. Johnson was ejected from the vehicle. She suffered moderate injuries.  Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle, 35-year-old Michael Engebrecht of La Junta, sustained serious injuries. He is in stable condition. 38-year-old Laura Engebrecht was treated for moderate injuries. An 8-year-old girl was treated for serious injuries, while a 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were both treated for moderate injuries.

Johnson has been charged with two counts of vehicular assault and DUI as well as two counts of vehicular assault reckless.

Alcohol, drugs and reckless driving are all suspected as factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
