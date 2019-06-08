Colorado Springs Fire Department celebrates 125 years

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Fire Department celebrated a big milestone Saturday, it’s 125th anniversary.

There was fun for the entire family at the Fire Department Complex, including museum tours, face painting, emergency vehicles on display, and demonstrations.

Batallion Chief Steve Wilch said the celebration is a great way to build relationships between the department and the community.

“We love to have interaction with the public. It’s an educational opportunity for us to give safety information, to talk about what they can do in their home to be more fire safe, and also some medical tips that they can do to understand the 911 system,” said Wilch.

When the department was founded, there were just six firefighters on staff. Today, there are more than 450 men and women who support the 911 system in the Pikes Peak Region.