Colorado Springs dispensary offering reward for info on break-in

COLORADO SPRINGS – The owner of a local marijuana dispensary is offering a reward for anyone who can the people who broke into one of his grow facilities.

Security footage, seen above, is from his cameras outside of the grow facility for “Healing Canna,” which is off Chestnut, between Pikes Peak and Colorado Ave.

The owner said he got an alert about the break-in around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The people who broke in didn’t walk away with anything, but the door was damaged.

“If they would have broke into here, it’s a bunch of premature plants so the premature plants have no value. You can’t run down the street with 10 premature plants,” said owner, Mark Eccher.

If you know anything about who broke into the building, the owner is offering $3,000 to the person who identifies them.