Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Colorado Springs dispensary offering reward for info on break-in

COLORADO SPRINGS – The owner of a local marijuana dispensary is offering a reward for anyone who can the people who broke into one of his grow facilities.

Security footage, seen above, is from his cameras outside of the grow facility for “Healing Canna,” which is off Chestnut, between Pikes Peak and Colorado Ave.

The owner said he got an alert about the break-in around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The people who broke in didn’t walk away with anything, but the door was damaged.

“If they would have broke into here, it’s a bunch of premature plants so the premature plants have no value. You can’t run down the street with 10 premature plants,” said owner, Mark Eccher.

If you know anything about who broke into the building, the owner is offering $3,000 to the person who identifies them.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
Colorado Springs dispensary offering reward for info on break-in

Colorado Springs dispensary offering reward for info on break-in

5:45 pm
Colorado Springs Fire Department celebrates 125 years

Colorado Springs Fire Department celebrates 125 years

4:57 pm
A Cool and Cloudy End to the Weekend

A Cool and Cloudy End to the Weekend

4:52 pm
Colorado Springs dispensary offering reward for info on break-in
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs dispensary offering reward for info on break-in

Colorado Springs Fire Department celebrates 125 years
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Fire Department celebrates 125 years

A Cool and Cloudy End to the Weekend
News

A Cool and Cloudy End to the Weekend

Scroll to top
Skip to content