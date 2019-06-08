Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Adult, child seriously injured in rollover crash on Highway 94

EL PASO COUNTY – Saturday afternoon, Highway 94 was shut down east of Colorado Springs due to a single vehicle rollover crash.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 94, near Engleby Road. This is about 10 miles east of 94 and Marksheffel.

According to State Patrol, a man and a child suffered traumatic injuries in the crash.

The man was taken by helicopter to St. Francis Medical Center and the child was taken by ambulance to Children’s Hospital in Briargate. There is no further word on their condition at this time.

State Patrol said speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
