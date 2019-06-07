Top of the World Rodeo this weekend in Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK – The Top of the World Rodeo =, elevation 9,600 feet, kicks off in Cripple Creek this Saturday. There will be a full weekend of competitions and of course mutton busting. Tickets are still available for all events.

For full information go to visitcripplecreek.com

Sat June 8

7:00 am – 10:00 am – Pancake Breakfast at the Fire Station

11:00 am – Rodeo Parade down Bennett Ave.

11:30 am – Tickets go on sale at the Fairgrounds

11:30 am – Mutton Busting Registration Begins

12:00 pm – Mutton Busting Event Begins

1:00 pm – Rodeo Program Begins

Exhibition Freestyle Bull Fighting after Bull Riding!

6:00 pm – 10:00 pm – Street Dance in front of the Brass Ass Casino starting with Live Music, Beer, Dancing, and a special appearance by Larry Mahan, 8-Time World Rodeo Champion! Longhorn Steers in front of Daylight Donuts and the Belgian Draft Horse Team in front of Bronco Billy’s! Don’t miss mechanical bull rides and a Jack Daniel’s stand in front of Century Casino!

Sunday June 9 – Military Appreciation Day

7:30 am – Cowboy Church (Cowboy Songs & Gospel) at the Fairgrounds

7:00 am – 10:00 am – Pancake Breakfast at the Fire Station

10:30 am – Tickets go on sale at the Fairgrounds

10:30 am – Mutton Busting Registration Begins

12:00 pm – Mutton Busting Event Begins

1:00 pm – Rodeo Program Begins

Exhibition Freestyle Bull Fighting after Bull Riding!

Admission

1 Day Pass:

$10/day – Adults

$5/day – Children 12 & Under

$5/day – Military & Veterans

2-Day Pass:

$18 – Adults

$8 – Children 12 & Under / Military & Veterans

Parking – Park in town and take the shuttle to the rodeo grounds. Shuttles run continuously from the following locations: