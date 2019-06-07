Top of the World Rodeo this weekend in Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK – The Top of the World Rodeo =, elevation 9,600 feet, kicks off in Cripple Creek this Saturday. There will be a full weekend of competitions and of course mutton busting. Tickets are still available for all events.
For full information go to visitcripplecreek.com
Sat June 8
- 7:00 am – 10:00 am – Pancake Breakfast at the Fire Station
- 11:00 am – Rodeo Parade down Bennett Ave.
- 11:30 am – Tickets go on sale at the Fairgrounds
- 11:30 am – Mutton Busting Registration Begins
- 12:00 pm – Mutton Busting Event Begins
- 1:00 pm – Rodeo Program Begins
- Exhibition Freestyle Bull Fighting after Bull Riding!
- 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm – Street Dance in front of the Brass Ass Casino starting with Live Music, Beer, Dancing, and a special appearance by Larry Mahan, 8-Time World Rodeo Champion! Longhorn Steers in front of Daylight Donuts and the Belgian Draft Horse Team in front of Bronco Billy’s! Don’t miss mechanical bull rides and a Jack Daniel’s stand in front of Century Casino!
Sunday June 9 – Military Appreciation Day
- 7:30 am – Cowboy Church (Cowboy Songs & Gospel) at the Fairgrounds
- 7:00 am – 10:00 am – Pancake Breakfast at the Fire Station
- 10:30 am – Tickets go on sale at the Fairgrounds
- 10:30 am – Mutton Busting Registration Begins
- 12:00 pm – Mutton Busting Event Begins
- 1:00 pm – Rodeo Program Begins
- Exhibition Freestyle Bull Fighting after Bull Riding!
Admission
1 Day Pass:
- $10/day – Adults
- $5/day – Children 12 & Under
- $5/day – Military & Veterans
2-Day Pass:
- $18 – Adults
- $8 – Children 12 & Under / Military & Veterans
Parking – Park in town and take the shuttle to the rodeo grounds. Shuttles run continuously from the following locations:
- Wildwood Casino
- Bronco Billy’s Casino
- Fire Station Museum # 3
- Cripple Creek Jail Museum
- Century Casino
- Brass Ass Casino
- Old Homestead House
- Double Eagle Hotel & Casino
- Cripple Creek District Museum
- Train Car Information Center
- Cripple Creek Heritage Center