Top of the World Rodeo this weekend in Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK – The Top of the World Rodeo =, elevation 9,600 feet, kicks off in Cripple Creek this Saturday. There will be a full weekend of competitions and of course mutton busting. Tickets are still available for all events.

For full information go to visitcripplecreek.com

Larry Marr – Cripple Creek

Sat June 8

  • 7:00 am – 10:00 am – Pancake Breakfast at the Fire Station
  • 11:00 am – Rodeo Parade down Bennett Ave.
  • 11:30 am – Tickets go on sale at the Fairgrounds
  • 11:30 am – Mutton Busting Registration Begins
  • 12:00 pm – Mutton Busting Event Begins
  • 1:00 pm – Rodeo Program Begins
  • Exhibition Freestyle Bull Fighting after Bull Riding!
  • 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm – Street Dance in front of the Brass Ass Casino starting with Live Music, Beer, Dancing, and a special appearance by Larry Mahan, 8-Time World Rodeo Champion! Longhorn Steers in front of Daylight Donuts and the Belgian Draft Horse Team in front of Bronco Billy’s! Don’t miss mechanical bull rides and a Jack Daniel’s stand in front of Century Casino!

Sunday June 9  – Military Appreciation Day

  • 7:30 am – Cowboy Church (Cowboy Songs & Gospel) at the Fairgrounds
  • 7:00 am – 10:00 am – Pancake Breakfast at the Fire Station
  • 10:30 am – Tickets go on sale at the Fairgrounds
  • 10:30 am – Mutton Busting Registration Begins
  • 12:00 pm – Mutton Busting Event Begins
  • 1:00 pm – Rodeo Program Begins
  • Exhibition Freestyle Bull Fighting after Bull Riding!

Admission

1 Day Pass:

  • $10/day – Adults
  • $5/day – Children 12 & Under
  • $5/day – Military & Veterans

2-Day Pass:

  • $18 – Adults
  • $8 – Children 12 & Under / Military & Veterans

Parking – Park in town and take the shuttle to the rodeo grounds. Shuttles run continuously from the following locations:

  • Wildwood Casino
  • Bronco Billy’s Casino
  • Fire Station Museum # 3
  • Cripple Creek Jail Museum
  • Century Casino
  • Brass Ass Casino
  • Old Homestead House
  • Double Eagle Hotel & Casino
  • Cripple Creek District Museum
  • Train Car Information Center
  • Cripple Creek Heritage Center
