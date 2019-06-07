Teen wanted for theft of guns, ammunition arrested in Conifer

JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Sheriff’s Office says the day-long search for a teen accused of stealing multiple firearms and ammunition during a break-in at a family home is now in custody.

15-year-old Kaiden Martin, another juvenile, and an adult were all arrested at the same location in Conifer, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Late Wednesday, Kaiden Martin disabled the security system of a relative’s home in Pine, then broke into a secured gun safe, deputies said.

Authorities said Martin took multiple guns, a suppressor and ammunition from the home.

Martin was in the custody of Mount View Youth Services Center for a similar incident until May 21, when he was released with an ankle monitor after stealing a handgun, deputies said. The ankle monitor does not have GPS tracking but authorities were notified that Martin left a specified perimeter at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.