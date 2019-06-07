Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Teen wanted for theft of guns, ammunition arrested in Conifer

JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Sheriff’s Office says the day-long search for a teen accused of stealing multiple firearms and ammunition during a break-in at a family home is now in custody.

15-year-old Kaiden Martin, another juvenile, and an adult were all arrested at the same location in Conifer, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaiden Martin
Kaiden Martin (Photo by: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Late Wednesday, Kaiden Martin disabled the security system of a relative’s home in Pine, then broke into a secured gun safe, deputies said.

Authorities said Martin took multiple guns, a suppressor and ammunition from the home.

Martin was in the custody of Mount View Youth Services Center for a similar incident until May 21, when he was released with an ankle monitor after stealing a handgun, deputies said. The ankle monitor does not have GPS tracking but authorities were notified that Martin left a specified perimeter at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.

