Teen killed in high-speed crash on Peterson Rd

COLORADO SPRINGS – An 18-year-old was killed overnight in a single vehicle crash on the east side of the city. before 11 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, Sebastian Warren was likely speeding excessively when his older model Buick went off the road.

The car hit a cement pillar before going into two back yards. Officers had to close all northbound traffic on Peterson Road between N. Carefree and Pony Tracks Drive for the investigation and removal of the wreckage.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be a factor in this fatal crash.

Warren’s death is the 18th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs for this year.