Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Teen killed in high-speed crash on Peterson Rd

COLORADO SPRINGS – An 18-year-old was killed overnight in a single vehicle crash on the east side of the city. before 11 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, Sebastian Warren was likely speeding excessively when his older model Buick went off the road.

The car hit a cement pillar before going into two back yards. Officers had to close all northbound traffic on Peterson Road between N. Carefree and Pony Tracks Drive for the investigation and removal of the wreckage.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be a factor in this fatal crash.

Warren’s death is the 18th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs for this year.

KOAA News5

KOAA News5

More News
5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?

8:45 am
Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault

Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault

8:15 am
Should Columbine High School be demolished?

Should Columbine High School be demolished?

7:44 am
5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?
Around Town

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?

Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault
Seen on 5

Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault

Should Columbine High School be demolished?
News

Should Columbine High School be demolished?

Scroll to top
Skip to content