STEM School shooting suspects expected in court this morning

DENVER – Both suspects in the STEM School shooting in Highlands Ranch expected to be in a Douglas County courtroom this morning.

18-year-old suspect Devon Erickson and 16-year-old Alec McKinney, who will be charged as an adult in the case, have status hearings for their cases.

Devon Erickson in court
Devon Erickson briefly looks up as District Attorney George Brauchler approaches to talk with his attorneys.

Each face a total of 48 charges, including first degree murder after they allegedly opened fire in a classroom, killing senior Kendrick Castillo dead. 8 others were wounded in the attack.

Court documents in the case are sealed. Judge Theresa Slade denied the prosecution’s request to make some of the documents public but said she will address the issue in today’s hearing.

Kendrick Castillo
Kendrick Castillo was killed in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting.
Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
