Public meetings on the future of D60 high schools

(PUEBLO) – Pueblo School District 60 wants to hear from you regarding possible bond questions that could lead to closing some schools and building new ones.

The first town hall happened at Centennial High School Friday. The district has narrowed the choices down to two: One would have a two high school system, the other would have four.

In the months News5 has been tracking this issue, many have told us they don’t want to see any schools close and prefer a four high school system, but not everyone feels that way.

“We have competition from online sources,” says Pueblo resident Jim Loski. “I think the course offerings would be much greater if we have two schools rather than four.”

Another town hall is happening Saturday at East High School from 10:00 AM. A third meeting will take place at South High School at 1:00 PM. They hope to have a decision in August.