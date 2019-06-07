Police say shooting victim lied about his identity, turned out to be fugitive

PUEBLO – A wanted man is facing new charges after Pueblo Police say he lied about who he was early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting victim near the intersection of 16th Street and Salem Avenue at around 1:10 a.m.

When officers arrived, the victim was hiding behind a house nearby. They eventually made contact with him, and the man told them he was walking in the area when someone tried to rob him. He said he was hit in the head and shot in the back.

The man was taken to the hospital. According to police, he gave the officers a name, and the officers went to a foster home associated with the name to contact the people who live there.

When the former foster mom and sister who live at the home arrived at the hospital, they told police the man was not their former foster son and brother.

After further investigation, the officers learned the man was really 21-year-old Carlo Chavez. Police say Chavez had a nationwide extradition, no-bond warrant for parole violation.

He was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police said he would be booked in the Pueblo County Justice Center for the warrant and on a criminal impersonation charge for lying about who he was.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.