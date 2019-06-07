Peyton to celebrate 2 big milestones Saturday

PEYTON – A small town in El Paso County is celebrating two big milestones.

On Saturday the town of Peyton is hosting a ribbon cutting at a new marker touting its new business district, the new Peyton Junction Marketplace.

Insurify also just named Peyton as the Most Patriotic City in the United States. The town has the largest number of active service members or veterans, per capita, in the state.

Community members hope that both the new designation and district bring in new business to town.

“The true small town of Peyton, which people actually patronize is very small, very small,” said Terre Reeder.

Things kick off Saturday at 9 a.m. with food trucks, activities and a parade.