Orman Mansion up for sale in Pueblo, opening bid of $650,000

PUEBLO – If you have an extra $650,000 laying around, we have a great idea for you, the historic Orman House in Pueblo is on the market.

The Orman Mansion is more than a century old, and it’s deep history includes two Colorado governors who called it home back in the day.

The auctioneer, O.J. Pratt, tells News5 that the owner of the home is facing health issues and decided to sell it. “It will be a really exciting auction that there is going to be lots of competitors for it and so that part makes it enjoyable. I’ve sold millions of dollars worth of antiques at auctions so i have a really great appreciation of what is in the home as wel”.

The auction will be held on June 20th. Bidding begins at $650,000.