Manitou mayor claims conflict of interest in administrator hiring process

MANITOU SPRINGS – Mayor Ken Jaray says there’s a conflict of interest in the hiring process for a new City Administrator. Jaray says the person offered the contract for the position, Bob Todd, should not have been considered for the position, or even applied for it, due to his position in the selection process as a member of Manitou Springs City Council.

“It’s pretty standard that you just don’t participate in the selection process and then end up taking the job yourself,” Jaray told News 5. “I don’t think any elected official should participate in a process that ultimately ends up with them having a financial benefit.” The position pays between $120,000 and $150,000 annually, Jaray said.

A majority of City Council members on Tuesday voted not to amend or discuss city code related to potential conflict of interest, despite Jaray’s request. “I’m trying hard to convince our community, and more importantly, the City Council, to go in a different direction,” Jaray said.

Todd did not respond to a voice message requesting comment.