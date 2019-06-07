Local law enforcement celebrates National Donut Day

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
In case you did not hear, today is National Doughnut Day. Or National Donut Day. It all depends on how picky you are about the spelling.

One thing’s for sure, police and law enforcement in general get a bad rap for a love of donuts. Real or make believe, it doesn’t matter. Today they’re attacking the concept head-on with humorous videos of officers craving or fighting over the glazed gems.

The Pueblo Police Department had some fun with help from Marvin Gaye’s classic ‘Let’s Get It On’.

The Colorado Springs Police Department decided a photo shoot like Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue (without models, bikinis, beaches) was in order featuring officers and their favorite treats.

Colorado State Patrol’s Public Affairs section is know for a very strong social media presence in the news and law enforcement world.

Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
