COLORADO SPRINGS – Many people celebrated National Donut Day but grabbing a sweet treat to enjoy.

Hurts Donuts is giving proceeds from its sales to help veterans.

The donut shop is raising money for Victory Service Dogs, an organization providing dogs for disabled veterans in Colorado.

The group says there is a huge need for the dogs that can take up to 18 months to train.

Victory says events like this are so important because the average cost of providing a dog for a veteran is about $7,000.