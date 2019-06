MESA COUNTY – A crash closed down lanes of I-70 in both directions on the Western Slope Friday night.

Colorado State Patrol tells News 5 that troopers had to chase down a patrol car in Mesa County after a female suspect stole it and took off.

CSP says another patrol vehicle was damaged during the chase, and the investigation is still active.

More information is expected to be released Saturday morning.

So far there’s no word on if those lanes have reopened.