Clean Sweep: El Paso County Hazardous Waste Disposal & Recycle Event

COLORADO SPRINGS – El Paso County is set to hold its second Clean Sweep: Household Hazardous Waste Disposal & Recycle Event on Saturday, June 8th at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 3255 Akers Drive in Colorado Springs. See below for a map to the location.

Saturday’s event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. is free, but, donations will be accepted for the Colorado Institute for Social Impact. Registration is required at via the El Paso County website. You can also call 719-520-7878 for more information.

During this weekend’s event, residents can bring the following items for safe disposal:

Automotive Products – 10 gal. limit for motor oil

Batteries

Fluorescent lighting – 100 ft. limit per household

Lawn and Garden chemicals

Mattresses and Box Springs – 4 piece limit

Paint products

Electronics including TV’s and monitors – limited to 3 total TV’s and/or monitors

Tires – limited to 9 per household

Items must be in labeled, non-leaking containers that can be left at the site.

Items NOT accepted include:

Business waste

Containers larger than 5 gallons

Lab grade or industrial chemicals or products

Medications

Trash

Unlabeled or leading containers

Two more events are scheduled August 10th and October 12th.

For more information contact El Paso County at 719-520-7878