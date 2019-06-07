Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Clean Sweep: El Paso County Hazardous Waste Disposal & Recycle Event

Hazardous waste collection

COLORADO SPRINGS – El Paso County is set to hold its second Clean Sweep: Household Hazardous Waste Disposal & Recycle Event on Saturday, June 8th at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 3255 Akers Drive in Colorado Springs.  See below for a map to the location.

Saturday’s event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. is free, but, donations will be accepted for the Colorado Institute for Social Impact. Registration is required at via the El Paso County website. You can also call 719-520-7878 for more information.

During this weekend’s event, residents can bring the following items for safe disposal:

  • Automotive Products – 10 gal. limit for motor oil
  • Batteries
  • Fluorescent lighting – 100 ft. limit per household
  • Lawn and Garden chemicals
  • Mattresses and Box Springs – 4 piece limit
  • Paint products
  • Electronics including TV’s and monitors – limited to 3 total TV’s and/or monitors
  • Tires – limited to 9 per household

Items must be in labeled, non-leaking containers that can be left at the site.

Items NOT accepted include:

  • Business waste
  • Containers larger than 5 gallons
  • Lab grade or industrial chemicals or products
  • Medications
  • Trash
  • Unlabeled or leading containers

Two more events are scheduled August 10th and October 12th.

For more information contact El Paso County at 719-520-7878

 

Josh White

Josh White

Josh White is a producer at KOAA - News5.
More News
5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?

8:45 am
Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault

Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault

8:15 am
Should Columbine High School be demolished?

Should Columbine High School be demolished?

7:44 am
5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?
Around Town

5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?

Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault
Seen on 5

Brand new Dodge Ram 1500s recalled due to air bag fault

Should Columbine High School be demolished?
News

Should Columbine High School be demolished?

Scroll to top
Skip to content