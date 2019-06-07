Clean Sweep: El Paso County Hazardous Waste Disposal & Recycle Event

COLORADO SPRINGS – El Paso County is set to hold its second Clean Sweep: Household Hazardous Waste Disposal & Recycle Event on Saturday, June 8th at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 3255 Akers Drive in Colorado Springs. See below for a map to the location.
Saturday’s event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. is free, but, donations will be accepted for the Colorado Institute for Social Impact. Registration is required at via the El Paso County website. You can also call 719-520-7878 for more information.
During this weekend’s event, residents can bring the following items for safe disposal:
- Automotive Products – 10 gal. limit for motor oil
- Batteries
- Fluorescent lighting – 100 ft. limit per household
- Lawn and Garden chemicals
- Mattresses and Box Springs – 4 piece limit
- Paint products
- Electronics including TV’s and monitors – limited to 3 total TV’s and/or monitors
- Tires – limited to 9 per household
Items must be in labeled, non-leaking containers that can be left at the site.
Items NOT accepted include:
- Business waste
- Containers larger than 5 gallons
- Lab grade or industrial chemicals or products
- Medications
- Trash
- Unlabeled or leading containers
Two more events are scheduled August 10th and October 12th.
For more information contact El Paso County at 719-520-7878