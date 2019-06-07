Charity golf tournament aims increase resources for Pueblo Police

PUEBLO – People are hitting the links to give more resources to Pueblo Police.

More than 100 people showed up for the department’s Back the Blue Golf Tournament Friday.

The tournament is intended to raise money for different divisions in the department for equipment and programs.

“We are not really supplying items that they need for their job, but items that would help them do their job better or make it easier that maybe weren’t included in the budget,” said volunteer coordinator Jen Parker.

Event organizers hoped to raise $20,000 for the department.

A final fundraising total has not been announced.