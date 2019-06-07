Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Body found in Fountain Creek in Pueblo

PUEBLO – The Pueblo Police Department is investigating after the body of a deceased male was found in the Fountain Creek.

Officers were called to the area near E. Ash Street around just after 11 Friday morning by a person who said he found the body while he was in the river on some sort of watercraft.

Responders from the Pueblo Fire Department pulled the body from the water. Detectives and officers on the scene said the body showed no obvious signs of trauma on their initial examination.

Detectives estimated the body had been in the water for about a week, and so far has not been identified.

The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine cause of death. The office will also release the person’s identity once it is confirmed and next of kin is notified.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
