Affidavit details alleged pattern of inappropriate behavior by Mitchell HS teacher

COLORADO SPRINGS – A teacher at District 11’s Mitchell High School is facing charges of sexual assault on a child following reports made by an adult on behalf of a student.

An arrest affidavit for 27-year-old Armando Grez details several encounters with a student in which he’s accused of inappropriately touching the girl. According to the victim’s statements to police, the teacher and student never had sex.

During conversations with the Colorado Springs Police detective from the Crimes Against Children Unit, the victim described several instances of being alone with her teacher dating back to early April 2019.

Grez reportedly offered to give the girl rides home from school, going to the movies or to ‘hang out’, taking her to a fast food establishment for meals, and close conversations in a classroom. Many of the encounters described by the student detail the teacher asking to touch her breasts or kiss her.

There’s also evidence Grez contacted the girl several times on Snapchat, according to police. In one exchange, Grez allegedly asked the girl to send him a topless photo in exchange for a higher grade. According to the victim’s statement, she refused the offer.

The girl did describe an incident where Grez was giving here a ride home and told her to look inside a bag in his car. She said the bag contained a box with an engagement ring she knew was intended for his girlfriend, yet he asked her “will you marry me”, according to the police report.

When contacted on the Mitchell High School campus by the detective looking to question him about the allegations, Grez reportedly invoked his Miranda rights to remain silent and have an attorney present during questioning.

The teacher was arrested on Wednesday for a third degree felony charge of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. He’s due back in court next week.

Colorado Springs Police are asking anyone with information that may assist investigators to call 719-444-7000.