Two popular fountains officially up and running

COLORADO SPRINGS – There were lots of happy faces on Thursday for fans of two popular fountains in Colorado Springs.

The Julie Penrose Fountain in America the Beautiful Park is up and running again after it was shut down for repairs since it opened on Memorial Day weekend.

The fountain started filling up around 11 a.m. on Thursday, pleasing kids and parents.

News5 spoke with a mother who said she brought her kids to play in fountain last week and it was closed so she’s very happy it’s back open.

Penrose Fountain is open every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weather permitting.

Uncle Wilber’s Fountain in Acacia Park was also up and running on Thursday.

