Police stop wrong-way driver on I-25 in Pueblo before crash

PUEBLO – A driver is in custody and suspected of driving under the influence after police said they drove the wrong way on I-25 early Thursday morning.

Police scrambled to stop the driver, who was driving a newer-model Ford F-150 north on southbound I-25 near the Indiana Ave. exit just before 3 a.m.

Police were able to get traffic off the highway ahead of the driver, and they eventually stopped the suspect between the Highway 50 bypass and 29th Street.

Luckily, there wasn’t a crash. The suspect was taken into custody, and the vehicle was towed away.

The person’s name has not been released.