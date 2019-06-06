Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police stop wrong-way driver on I-25 in Pueblo before crash

I-25 wrong way crash
Photo courtesy of Pueblo Police Capt. Tom Rummel

PUEBLO – A driver is in custody and suspected of driving under the influence after police said they drove the wrong way on I-25 early Thursday morning.

Police scrambled to stop the driver, who was driving a newer-model Ford F-150 north on southbound I-25 near the Indiana Ave. exit just before 3 a.m.

Police were able to get traffic off the highway ahead of the driver, and they eventually stopped the suspect between the Highway 50 bypass and 29th Street.

Luckily, there wasn’t a crash. The suspect was taken into custody, and the vehicle was towed away.

The person’s name has not been released.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
5:56 am
4:52 am
4:15 am
