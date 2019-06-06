Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS – Police say a man was found dead by officers after a “disturbance” in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs apartment complex Wednesday night.

Police responded to the Firtree Apartment Complex located near the intersection of N. Academy and Maizeland around 7:52 p.m. on a call for urgent assistance.

Officers said they found the body of a 61-year-old man in the parking lot when they arrived. Detectives from CSPD’s violent crimes section are leading the investigation.

Police said there isn’t a threat to the community, but they said it is an active investigation. Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information should call 719-444-7000 or call the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 if you want to remain anonymous.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
