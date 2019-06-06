Police: Armed resident stops man on roof in Pueblo

PUEBLO – Pueblo police say a man fired a shot during an altercation with a man he found on the roof of his home just after midnight Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Pine Street around 12:30 a.m. on a report of a fight with weapons. When they arrived a man told police he and a woman inside the home were woken up by their dog barking and a loud noise.

The man grabbed a shotgun and found a suspect on his roof. According to police, the suspect tried to run away when the man fired a round into his shed to get the scare the suspect and get him to stop. Police said it worked.

Officers arrested the suspect for trespassing, and investigators said they want to talk with the suspect about another case. His name has not been released.