Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police: Armed resident stops man on roof in Pueblo

Shots-fired-into-shed
Photo of the shotgun round that was fired into a shed. (Photo courtesy of Pueblo police)

PUEBLO – Pueblo police say a man fired a shot during an altercation with a man he found on the roof of his home just after midnight Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Pine Street around 12:30 a.m. on a report of a fight with weapons. When they arrived a man told police he and a woman inside the home were woken up by their dog barking and a loud noise.

The man grabbed a shotgun and found a suspect on his roof. According to police, the suspect tried to run away when the man fired a round into his shed to get the scare the suspect and get him to stop. Police said it worked.

Officers arrested the suspect for trespassing, and investigators said they want to talk with the suspect about another case. His name has not been released.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
More News
Police: Armed resident stops man on roof in Pueblo

Police: Armed resident stops man on roof in Pueblo

7:07 am
Police stop wrong-way driver on I-25 in Pueblo before crash

Police stop wrong-way driver on I-25 in Pueblo before crash

5:56 am
Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex

Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex

4:52 am
Police: Armed resident stops man on roof in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Police: Armed resident stops man on roof in Pueblo

Police stop wrong-way driver on I-25 in Pueblo before crash
Covering Colorado

Police stop wrong-way driver on I-25 in Pueblo before crash

Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Police investigating death in parking lot of Colorado Springs apartment complex

Scroll to top
Skip to content