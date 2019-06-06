Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Officials propose reconstruction of Columbine High School

DENVER (AP) — Authorities in a Colorado community are gauging support for demolishing Columbine High School and rebuilding it nearby.

In a letter Thursday, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Jason Glass says the school building has remained “a source of inspiration” for people with a dark interest in the 1999 shooting that killed 12 students and a teacher.

The district also released an online survey to assess community support for a ballot measure earmarking $60 to $70 million for a Columbine construction project. Preliminary ideas include preserving the library built after the 1999 shooting and incorporating it into a new school building.

Glass says the number of people trying to enter the school or trespassing on its grounds reached record levels this year as the community marked the 20th anniversary of the massacre.

Associated Press

Fire department competes for ambulance contract

6:50 pm
Sirens and sensors: La Veta flashflood preps in place

6:46 pm
Roswell FD releases names of injured firefighters

6:08 pm
