Mitchell High School teacher charged with sex assault on a child

COLORADO SPRINGS – Police announce the arrest of a teacher for District 11’s Mitchell High School on a charge of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

The investigation into a report made in May resulted in 27-year-old Armando Grez’s arrest this week. He was in court Wednesday for an advisement on the charges against him. Grez is due back in court next Wednesday.

According to court documents, the charges stem from incidents reported to have occurred in April and May of this year involving the teacher and a student under the age of 18.

Colorado Springs Police are asking anyone with information that may assist investigators to call 719-444-7000.

News5 is working to learn more information about this case. We’ll bring you the latest on-air and online.