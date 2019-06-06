Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man recovering after moose attack on northern Colorado ranch

NEDERLAND, Colo. (AP) — A 69-year-old man is recovering after a cow moose attacked him on a ranch in northern Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say the man, whose name and condition have not been released, was working near thick willow brush on a property outside of Nederland when the moose attacked him Thursday morning. He was taken to a hospital in Boulder.

Kristin Cannon, a CPW wildlife manager, says “does and cows can be aggressive when their fawns and calves are newborn and very vulnerable to predation.” Witnesses reported seeing the moose with a calf recently.

Wildlife officials say the attack does not appear to have been instigated by irresponsible behavior.

Associated Press

