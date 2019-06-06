Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
It’s taken a few miles, but the director of Les Miserables is back home

COLORADO SPRINGS – The musical Les Miserables is making a stop in Colorado Springs and its a stop near and dear to the heart of one production member.

Director Richard Birth grew up in Cañon City and started his theater career in Southern Colorado. He even saw the show the last time it was in town back in 1995.

“The distance from Cañon City to Colorado Springs is 50 miles, but it’s taken me quite a bit of traveling around to get back to this venue,” Birth said.

His credits as an actor include Miss Saigon, South Pacific, Grease and Oklahoma.

Les Miserables is playing at the Pikes Peak Center through Sunday. Details on show times and tickets can be found at www.pikespeakcenter.com.

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay produces the 6 p.m. newscasts on News 5. She has worked in Southern Colorado since Oct. 2016.
