Hola Ms. Ortiz, your May Teachers First award winner

COLORADO SPRINGS – Say ‘hola’ to your May Salsa Brava and KOAA Teachers First award winner.

Esther Ortiz is a Spanish teacher at Foothills Elementary in Academy District 20. She originally got her start in business, but then made the jump to education.

“I’m excited when I come in, I love working with students,” Ortiz said.

She was nominated by a parent who says that she not only educates but drives her students to truly be their best. When it comes to waking up and getting to class, Ortiz says she pulls from her part to encourage her students.

“I didn’t speak English coming to school,” she said. “[My parents] really instilled a strong work ethic in me and my siblings and that really drives me.”

Along with the title, Ortiz gets a hundred dollar gift card to Salsa Brava, a free happy hour at the restaurant and $500.

If you would like to nominate an outstanding teacher, just click on this link.