Colorado couple suing Dominican Republic resort where 3 died

DENVER – News of three Americans found dead just days apart at sister resorts that share property in the Dominican Republic has even the most seasoned of travelers concerned.

The hotel at the center of the story released a statement Thursday insisting there is no indication of a connection between the incidents.

A Pennsylvania woman died of respiratory failure and pulmonary edema. After a couple was found dead in their hotel room five days later an investigation showed the same cause of death.

One Colorado couple says it sounds all too familiar.

Kaylynn Knull and her boyfriend said their trip to the Caribbean started out as a dream vacation but took a dramatic turn after they decided against a timeshare.

They said their room smelled like someone dumped paint everywhere, they were excessively drooling, and their eyes wouldn’t stop watering. They said the mysterious symptoms continued even after changing rooms.

“That night, we both woke up soaked in sweat at like 4 in the morning and kind of terrified,” Knull said. “And we booked a flight home before the sun came up.”

A doctor in Colorado diagnosed them with likely poisoning from pesticides.

The couple filed a lawsuit against the resort asking for $1 million in damages after the hotel refused to reveal the chemical used or refund their money.

Kaylynn and her boyfriend say they’re grateful they made it home alive.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
9:26 pm
9:25 pm
Colorado couple suing Dominican Republic resort where 3 died
