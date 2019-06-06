CDOT to repave Highway 24 between 8th Street and Manitou Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – A CDOT spokesperson confirmed to News5 that crews will begin a repaving project on a busy 7-mile stretch of Highway 24 in Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs this summer.

CDOT Spokesperson Michelle Peulen said the repaving project is expected to begin later this month or in July and is expected to last late into the fall. Peulen said that while summer traffic is heavy in this area, the project is necessary.

“We have to weigh the condition of the road and the project,” Peulen said. “It has to happen.”

She also mentioned that The project will extend from milemarker 296 (about two miles west of Manitou Springs) and will extend to milemarker 303 (8th Street in Colorado Springs).

Drivers who frequently use that stretch of Highway

Peulen said crews will try to do much of the work at night to ease traffic problems, but she said work during the day is still possible.

She said CDOT is still waiting on official notice to proceed, which is why the exact start date of the project is currently unknown.

The entire project is expected to cost $11.5 million, which will be taken from CDOT’s budget.