CDOT holds town hall to answer questions about Gap project

LARKSPUR – The Colorado Department of Transportation offered more answers about what drivers can expect during the third phase of the I-25 Gap Project.

CDOT held an open house at Larkspur Elementary School to answer questions.

The third phase will include work from the Greenland exit to Toman Road.

It’s part of the 2 1/2 year-long project.

“Well we all can’t wait for it to be done but they are working as hard as they can,” said Larkspur resident Kris Somers, “and like I said we try to avoid it as much as we can especially rush hour kind of time.”

Starting next weekend even more traffic is expected in the area when the Larkspur Renaissance Festival opens.

CDOT says to plan at least an extra hour in traffic if you’re headed up I-25.