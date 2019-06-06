Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition from relative’s home

PINE, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old boy who’s accused of breaking into a relative’s home and stealing guns and ammunition.

Kaiden Martin disabled the security system of a relative’s home on South Cedar Circle in Pine between 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesday and then broke into a secured gun safe, deputies said.

Kaiden Martin
Kaiden Martin (Photo by: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said Martin took multiple guns, a suppressor and ammunition from the home.

Martin was in the custody of Mount View Youth Services Center for a similar incident until May 21, when he was released with an ankle monitor. Authorities said the monitor does not have GPS tracking but they were notified that he left a specified perimeter at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.

A warrant has been issued for Martin’s arrest on violations of pre-trial and bond conditions.

Martin is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).

