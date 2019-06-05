Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Veterans job fair to be held Thursday at Broadmoor World Arena

COLORADO SPRINGS – DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Colorado Springs Veterans Job Fair on Thursday at the Broadmoor World Arena.

The free event is for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members, and Reservists, and will feature more than 53 employers who are ready to hire.

RecruitMilitary says that in addition to providing career opportunities for veterans, their work also focuses on addressing the high unemployment rate of military spouses, which the organization says is more than six times the national average.

The organization will host more than 140 veteran and military spouse job fairs this year.

The job fair in Colorado Springs is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.

You can find more information here: Colorado Springs Veterans Job Fair

 

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
