Trail Ridge Road opens for the 2019 season

ESTES PARK – Following multiple late-season snowstorms and plenty of man-hours from plow crews, Trail Ridge Road is finally open through Rocky Mountain National Park.

The National Park Service said visitors should be prepared for icy conditions on the road and night closures are still possible.

This is one of the latest opening of the highest-elevated continuous paved road in the United States in the last decade. For context, the road opened on June 6 in 2011 and it opened on May 24 in 2018.

The earliest opening of the road happened on May 7, 2002. The latest occurred on June 26, 1943.

The park’s Alpine Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Store, which were buried by 20-foot snow drifts several days ago, is expected to reopen this weekend.

Travelers should call the park’s information line about the road at (970) 586-1222 before planning on travel.