Regency Tower tenants have to move out by next Friday for asbestos removal

COLORADO SPRINGS – People who call the Regency Tower Apartments home are meeting today to learn more about when everyone will be able to return home and additional information about the May 24th fire on the 10th floor.

The restoration company is telling residents they have to vacate next Friday due to asbestos removal. They’re closing a stairwell which serves as an emergency exit, which means the building can’t be occupied for up to 2 months.

Another shock to residents came from the building manager who encouraged everyone to go ahead and pay their rent for the month of June, which she says will be prorated for the time they are displaced.

She also said there won’t be a penalty if people choose to break their leases as they search for alternative living arrangements.

People who live on floors 1 through 9 will be allowed to start moving out before the work begins to remove asbestos. People who live on floors 10 and 11 where the fire had the most impact will have one-on-one meetings with the restoration company on how to recover their belongings.

A State Farm insurance representative let everyone know there is a policy that covers the entire building owned by Jaw Properties. The company will work with insurance carriers for individual renters to manage claims related to the fire.

According to the agent, most renter’s insurance policies provide $20,000 to $50,000 to cover the cost of temporary living expenses.

An 89-year-old woman died days after she was rescued from the building while suffering from smoke inhalation. More than 100 people were forced out of their homes as a result of the fire.

As the fire raged on the 10th floor, fire crews used several ladder trucks to reach people told to go to their balconies for evacuation. It was a dangerous scene for all as the residents are elderly, many have health issues.

Fire crews searching the building during the fire had to look closely for anyone trying to seek safety in units, while worrying about the potential for oxygen tanks exploding in apartments due to the extreme heat.

As of this morning, the Colorado Springs Fire Department has not announced the cause of the fire.