CRIPPLE CREEK – A major project is about to break ground in Cripple Creek this week.

The Wildwood Casino is adding on a hotel and the $14 million project will include more than 100 rooms.

Joseph Canfora, owner of Wildwood Casino, said, “It’ll expand the tourism season. It’s just a good economic boost…we are the catalyst to this new chapter for Cripple Creek.”

A groundbreaking ceremony is happening Thursday morning at 11. The goal is to have the project done by late fall next year.