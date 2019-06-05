Moose sighting at Mueller State Park

TELLER COUNTY — Visitors at Mueller State Park in Teller County have been spotting a moose in the park in recent days.

The park says the moose has been sighted several times recently, and while wildlife is a huge draw for those enjoying Mueller, this also serves as a great reminder for folks to be cautious.

Parks & Wildlife officers ask that everyone who encounters the moose watches and photographs from a safe distance and to keep pets on leash.

Moose can be extremely aggressive if approached or if they feel threatened.