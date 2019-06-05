Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Longtime KOAA sports anchor Harv Holliday passes away

PUEBLO — Longtime Pueblo broadcaster Lloyd Harvey Cornett, III, known publicly as “Harv Holliday” has passed away at the age of 66.

Harv Holliday
Harv Holliday (KOAA)

According to the family Holliday started broadcasting shortly after graduating from Southern Colorado State College in Pueblo in 1975. He spent several years at KDZA radio as a sports producer, news producer and DJ.

Holliday then began his 23 year tenure at KOAA-TV working as an award winning sports director and anchor. He’s survived by his wife of 18 years, 2 daughters, 3 grandchildren and 3 siblings.

Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 14th at Imperial Funeral Home in Pueblo followed by a private internment. A public reception will follow at the reception hall at Imperial Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to charity.

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty

Monica Gouty has worked as a news producer for KOAA-TV for 10 years.
