COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs, Fountain and Woodland Park are celebrating Customer Appreciation Day with $1 sandwiches on Thursday, June 6.

From 11 a.m until 3 p.m. customers can choose from any of their classic subs. The deal is limited to one per person and is only available in store.

You can get your $1 sandwich at these shops:

1353 Interquest Parkway in Colorado Springs

7965 Fountain Mesa Road in Fountain

407 East Grace Avenue in Woodland Park