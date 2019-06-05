Gov. Polis In Southern Colorado Again

SOUTHERN COLORADO – Governor Polis was back in Southern Colorado on Wednesday talking about the hundreds of bills he signed in to law from the just concluded, legislative session. He visited the campus of Pikes Peak Community College talking, in particular, about what lawmakers accomplished in a bi-partisan way, on trying to reduce health care costs.

The Governor signed more bills in to law this session, than the past eight years combined from former Governor John Hickenlooper, as the Democrat controlled legislature pushed through all kinds of measures, a few with support from Republicans, but generally, most were passed along party lines, with little or no support from GOP members.

While on the PPCC campus, Governor Polis also spoke about education reform. ”This session was a great session for Community Colleges as well, particularly working with our Community College system, to have more dual and concurrent enrollment courses in conjunction with our school districts.”

Polis vetoed five of the 460 bills passed by the 2019 legislature, and three of them dealt directly with licensing requirements for certain jobs.