Fountain Police conduct safety training in schools

FOUNTAIN – Police officers in Fountain are working with School District 8 in safety training.

The purpose of the training is to better prepare everyone to react appropriately in real life situations.

Part of the training includes dealing with an active shooter with multiple victims.

The scenario took place on Wednesday at Aragon Elementary with officers and administrators taking part.

Officer Mike Singels with Fountain Police told News5 they want schools to experience the stress now and learn how to maneuver through it so if something actually happens, they aren’t so caught off guard.

Wednesday’s training included using special weapons using simulation round that actually hit and officers say even stings a little bit.