Flooding concerns in Huerfano County

Huerfano County – With the flash flood watch in effect in Huerfano County, it’s something people living below the spring burn scar fear.

Flashflood warnings there now requires more than staying away from streams and low-lying areas. Tens of thousands of acres burned in the mountains above here last year, that means everyone in the area needs to be ready to evacuate in minutes.

“That scar hasn’t healed at all,” said La Veta Mayor Doug Brgoch. “I was in the mountains early this morning, I went through the whole area and you know there’s not much vegetation up there at all. So if we get any significant rain it’s going to come down and it’s going to come down quick.”

A flood plan has been put into place after last years’ fire. All the waterways have been cleared, so there is more than double the capacity than before. There are also flood sirens in town. If they go off, people have 30 minutes to grab stuff and get out.