COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man you see below.

CSPD said the man was found in the 800 block of E. Las Animas St. Wednesday.

The man appears to be around 45-years-of-age, 5’6″ tall, weighing 110 pounds, according to CSPD.

CSPD said the man does not speak and is unable to write.

If you know the identity of this man, please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.