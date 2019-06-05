Construction project to shut down one lane of S. Nevada Ave. for 2 months

COLORADO SPRINGS – The City of Colorado Springs is asking drivers to avoid S. Nevada Ave. due to a construction project that will have the busy road down to one lane in each direction for weeks.

Construction is scheduled to start Thursday on S. Nevada between S. Ramona Street and E. Navajo Street. Crews are working to build center turn lanes from northbound Nevada to Navajo Street and nearby businesses.

The crews will primarily be working in the median, which will cause one lane to be closed in each direction on the street.

The city said access to area businesses will still be available during the project, but the city is asking commuters to do their part by limiting travel there, especially during rush hours or other busy times.

“We expect this project to improve traffic flow, safety and business access along South Nevada, but traffic delays will be inevitable during construction with crews working in the middle of the roadway,” Traffic Engineer Todd Frisbie said in a news release. “We are strongly urging commuters to use alternate routes unless they’re going somewhere immediately within the project area.”

Drivers headed south can use S. Tejon Street to connect with E. Ramona Avenue to re-connect with S. Nevada Avenue. Northbound drivers can use the same detour in the opposite direction.

A map of the project area is available below.

