A flash flood warning has been issued for Huerfano and Costilla County

Flash Flood Warning including Huerfano County, CO until 4:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/MD5V7EX7CO — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 5, 2019

A flash flood warning has been issued for Southcentral Huerfano County and Eastcentral Costilla County until 4:45 p.m.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano County and southeastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla County.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Indian Creek and Cuchara River. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. This includes the following areas, Sulpher Springs on Indian Creek and County Road 421 near Indian Creek.

Make sure to move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads, and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flow in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas.

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in that area, move to higher ground immediately.